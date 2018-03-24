Wet cement is a beautiful metaphor for opportunity.
The other day a friend sent me a picture of initials etched into a newly poured curb in our neighborhood. He’d been walking the street and noticed a couple of familiar letters jaggedly written below.
“Vandals...going to need to report to the mayor,” he texted.
The initials happen to match those of my wife and me. The curb was outside our home. Guilty as charged.
I’ve always thought of wet cement as great illustration of how we should pounce on opportunities in life. All of us see chances in life, but too many of us fail to take action — letting the moment pass us by before doing something. Wet cement is like that, too.
Who hasn’t seen initials written into a poured patio or repaired sidewalk? Kids see an opportunity to make a lasting impression in the wet cement and jump on the moment without worry of the potential downside. In youth they instinctively know if they wait too long the cement will harden and the moment will forever be gone. Acting quickly and decisively, they proudly mark the world forever.
Isn’t that how we as adults should look at opportunities, too? Why do we let ourselves worry about if a customer might say no or if chasing a job opportunity might lead to us making uncomfortable decisions?
If each of us is honest we can say with certainty we’ve not acted on more opportunities in life that we care to admit. And in retrospect, we are kicking ourselves. Our inaction gave so much time the opportunity — or cement — hardened and passed us by.
We know this to be true. Sometimes sports announcers will say a team is too young to know to be scared or all they know is how to win. Why do we insist on unlearning this trait? Why do we let our own self-doubt of what the world will say or react come between us from chasing our dreams?
Like most of us, I’ve lived this experience. Maturity and getting the confidence to voluntarily step under the spotlight is intimidating. Learning to do otherwise is a learned behavior and one everyone must conquer in life. Along my journey, I was guilty of waiting too long — letting either someone else etch initials or allowing the cement to harden before making a decision.
Opportunity is a magical thing. And to those who are not afraid to take action, the world is a giant plot of wet cement waiting for each of us to make our mark.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.