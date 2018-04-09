I could not have been more stunned if you had hit me over the head with a baseball bat.
After attending a luncheon where one of the guests was singing the praises of The Cottages at Morningstar, I decided I would fill out the application I had kept on my desk for months, take my checkbook and go sign up for the waiting list to get one of those cute cottages.
It was time. My house was too big and getting to be more work than I could do.
Monday morning I filled out the application, and Monday afternoon I went to the office to sign up. That’s when I found out that if I were willing to not take a discount on the rent, there was a little domicile with my name on it.
Available. Just waiting for me. A miracle.
It took me about 30 seconds, maybe a minute, to say yes. And away we went to look.
It is perfect. Now all I have to do is sell my house, decide what to move, what to sell and what to give away among my belongings, and get everything from one place to another between now and May Day.
May Day indeed.
I didn’t get much sleep that night. I couldn’t turn off my brain. I tried and tried to remember the space in the new place, but I really could not figure out what could go where. All I knew was that a lot of this big stuff is going to have to go in an estate sale.
I called my friend and favorite realtor, David Wyatt, who had told me long ago that when I was ready, he wanted to sell my house.
Then I began to try to think about what I had to do to accomplish this project.
Martha Stewart or Miss Manners or somebody ought to compile a list of “What You Have to Do to Get Moved.” Maybe I will try to Google it. There’s bound to be helpful hints.
I need to get change of address cards. I need to call the newspaper deliverers.
Then I started thinking about measuring all the things I want to move and then taking a tape measure over to the new place to see what works.
I have to get rid of lots and lots of books and gee-gaws and doodads. I have too much clutter. I have been assembling the junk in this house since 1986.
Then I got all sad thinking about leaving, because I really love this house. It is one of a kind. It was built by the late, great Ted Dudley and was his first as his own company.
I will miss the big pecan tree very, very much, especially in October when the huge pecans start falling.
I will even miss the squirrels who keep stealing them.
