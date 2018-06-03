Daniel Sean Hungerford, 56, resident of Dickinson, Texas passed from this life, June 1, 2018. He was born on August 8, 1961 in Texas City, Texas to proud and loving parents, Wilfred & Vennie Hungerford.
Daniel was preceded in death by his parents.
He leaves behind to cherish his memory, two sisters, Susan Kraesig and Joan Klassen and husband Michael; Aunts Jo-Ann Hogan and Wilma Hogan; as well as numerous nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews and many cousins.
Daniel was a member of Shrine of the True Cross Catholic Church and a lifetime resident of Dickinson, Texas. He recently retired from the US Postal Service where he worked as a Postman for over thirty years.
Daniel was always generous and very out- going. He enjoyed having a good time with friends, and loved country western music and dancing. As an avid sports fan he followed the Texans and the Rockets. Daniel possessed a good sense of humor, easy laugh, and kind heart.
In his honor a visitation will be held on Thursday, June 7, from 4:00-7:00pm with a rosary at 6:30pm. A funeral service will be, Friday, June 8, 2018 at 10:00am at Crowder Funeral Home Chapel, Dickinson, Texas with interment following at Mt. Olivet Catholic Cemetery, Dickinson, Texas.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.