September 29, 1949 – May 15, 2018
Donnie Baker-Jenkins (Donnie Faye Williams), 68, peacefully passed away Tuesday, May 15, 2018 at MD Anderson Cancer Center in Houston, TX.
She is preceded in death by her parents Joseph Culton Williams & Selonia Hubbard-Williams, Gail Yvonne Williams (sister), Verla Marie Vaughan (sister), & Joseph Williams, Jr. (brother).
She is survived by her loving husband Gregory Keith Jenkins, her children Gregory Keith Jenkins, Jr., Shanay Knighton, Joshua Pruitt, Chantel Pruitt, & Uriantae Knighton, grandchildren George “Tyger” Howard, Christian McDonald, Cameron Loudres, and Carter Jackson, her siblings Will Johnson (brother), Lucinda Williams-Briggs (sister), Buford C. Williams, Sr. and a host of aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins & friends.
Visitation is scheduled for Friday, May 25, 2018 from 6 to 8 p.m. at Mainland Funeral located at 2711 Texas Ave, La Marque, TX 77568. Funeral services will be held at Willing Workers Baptist Church at 801 29th street N, Texas City, TX 77591 on Saturday, May 26th. There will be a viewing at 10 a.m. with services starting at 11 a.m.
