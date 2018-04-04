GALVESTON—
Edwina Kapiolani Yoak age 62 of Galveston departed this life on Good Friday March 30, 2018 while surrounded by her loved ones at her residence in Galveston, after courageously battling lung cancer. Graveside services are 10:00 am Friday, April 6, 2018 at Galveston Memorial Park in Hitchcock under the direction of Carnes Brothers Funeral Home. Visitation will be held Thursday April 5, 2018 from 5:00 PM to 8:00PM at the funeral home.
Born May 20, 1955 in Honolulu, Hawaii, Edwina is survived by husband, Ted Yoak.; children, William and Meredith Whitney, Jason and Karen Whitney, Matthew and Becky Whitney, and Amanda and Matthew Love; grandchildren Jacob, Megan, Allison, Liam, Mason, Madison, Gunnar, Trygg, Megan, Austin, Jordan, Brooklyn and Kimber; her siblings Mike Burnett, Karen and David Lewis, Clifford Hall Jr. Bernadette Kovlsick, Edwina Kalaola, Delphine Moana Agliam, Edwin H.K. Wise, David Wise and Travis Wise; numerous nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her mother Elva Rena Hall, father Clifford Allen Hall Sr, uncle Edmund Burnett, and brother Anthony Wise.
Pall bearers are William Whitney, Jason Whitney, Matthew Whitney, Matthew Love, Michael Burnett and Jordan Dufrane. Honorary pallbearers are Mike Burnett, Clifford Hall Jr., and David Lewis.
The family would like thank M.D Anderson Cancer Team, UTMB, Galveston EMS and Texas Home Health Hospice for the outstanding care and encouragement given to her during her treatments.
In lieu of flowers memorials may be sent to Texas Home Health Hospice, an Accent Care Company 8876 Gulf Freeway, Suite 410 Houston, TX 77017.
"The final resting place I long to be,
Is where the ocean meets the deep blue sea.
There I'll be forever free, Free to be with thee."
