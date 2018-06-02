Art Simon, of League City, TX, was proud of his Hungarian heritage. His grandparents emigrated from Hungary to New Brunswick, NJ, and it was here that his parents, Arpad (Arthur) Sandor (Alex) and Priscilla Kish Simon, and he were born.

He graduated from Angleton High School, attended Tulane and then completed his Bachelor's and Master's degrees at Stephen F. Austin State University in Nacogdoches, TX. He retired as Materials Manager from Harris County Hospital District in 1999.

Art could usually be found either reading a book or creating gourmet meals in the kitchen, but he also loved photography, listening to classical music, Volksmarching and traveling. Part of that travel was a year in Turkey with USAF (1966-1967).

He was preceded in death by his parents and son, Lt. Col. A. Alex III (2013). He is survived by his wife of 54 years, Vicki Lewis, and children Clayton (Liesel) of San Antonio, TX, Don (Elyse) of League City, TX, and Brandy (Tony) Giljum of Helena, MT, as well as 10 grandchildren, 2 greatgrandchildren, and sister Gail

Midkiff and family of Bedias, TX.

A memorial service will be announced at a later date. After a portion of his ashes have been scattered over the Rocky Mountains, his remains will be laid to rest in Malakoff Cemetery in Malakoff, TX.

To honor his memory, contributions may be given to:

Hungarian American Culture Association (HACA) of Houston

5602 Hampton Ridge Lane

Houston, TX 77069

or

Wounded Warrior Project

4899 Belford Rd., Suite 300

Jacksonville, FL 32256

or a charity of your choice.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for Reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Log In Purchase a Subscription