Art Simon, of League City, TX, was proud of his Hungarian heritage. His grandparents emigrated from Hungary to New Brunswick, NJ, and it was here that his parents, Arpad (Arthur) Sandor (Alex) and Priscilla Kish Simon, and he were born.
He graduated from Angleton High School, attended Tulane and then completed his Bachelor's and Master's degrees at Stephen F. Austin State University in Nacogdoches, TX. He retired as Materials Manager from Harris County Hospital District in 1999.
Art could usually be found either reading a book or creating gourmet meals in the kitchen, but he also loved photography, listening to classical music, Volksmarching and traveling. Part of that travel was a year in Turkey with USAF (1966-1967).
He was preceded in death by his parents and son, Lt. Col. A. Alex III (2013). He is survived by his wife of 54 years, Vicki Lewis, and children Clayton (Liesel) of San Antonio, TX, Don (Elyse) of League City, TX, and Brandy (Tony) Giljum of Helena, MT, as well as 10 grandchildren, 2 greatgrandchildren, and sister Gail
Midkiff and family of Bedias, TX.
A memorial service will be announced at a later date. After a portion of his ashes have been scattered over the Rocky Mountains, his remains will be laid to rest in Malakoff Cemetery in Malakoff, TX.
To honor his memory, contributions may be given to:
Hungarian American Culture Association (HACA) of Houston
5602 Hampton Ridge Lane
Houston, TX 77069
or
Wounded Warrior Project
4899 Belford Rd., Suite 300
Jacksonville, FL 32256
or a charity of your choice.
