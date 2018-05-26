Mrs. Rosie Lee (Dickson) Fields was born December 6, 1924, to the late Ellis Dickson and Christine Louise Thomas in booth, Texas. Sis. Fields passed from this life on May 22, 2018 at 9:30 AM from Pearland Medical Center after a brief illness. Rosie was a faithful member until death of the Ave. K Church of Christ for over 60 years. She is proceeded in death be her husband Billy M. Fields , her parents, son James (Joe Boy) Jefferson, grandson Kenneth Oliver, and great grandson Aaron Wise.
Rosie attended elementary school in the Fort Bend County school system. She graduated high school from Phyliss Weatley in Houston, TX. She graduated top of her class from St. Luke’s Episcopal Hospital nursing program. She continued her nursing career at John Sealy Hospital in Galveston, and Mainland Center in Texas City, which she retired in 1985. She restarted her career shortly after with Home Health Care in Galveston County. She retired to fishing and traveling, teaching, teaching ladies class, and mentoring other members of the church until death.
She leaves to cherish her memories and legacy 5 surviving children Virginia Williams, Jessie Oliver (Ernest), Micheal Jefferson (Sheryl), Calvin Theus, and Meloneice Harris (LaRay). Her 15 grandchildren ; Shawn Rose (Donald Bowers), Dexter Smith (Toya), Micheal Jefferson Jr. (Marian), Inger Filmore (Derrick), Tris Jefferson, Cornelius Jefferson, Dana Wise (Glen), Carmen Theus-St. Jules (Edward), Kirby Alexander (Marvin), Roslyn Robbins, Krystle Scott (Victor), Kristopher Oliver, Bryan Robbins, 2 adopted grandchildren - Tammie Harrison and Nadia Hosea, 36 great grandchildren; Donald Bowers III, Jordan Rose, Taylor Smith, Dexter Smith Jr., Meghan Smith and Regan Smith, Derrick Filmore, Denise Filmore, Darrien Jefferson, Jared Jett, Alexis Jefferson, Mychalyn Jefferson, Micheal Jefferson III, Heavenly Jefferson, Dakota Wise, Nova Wise, Alyssa Jefferson, Cornelius Jefferson Jr., Taylor Jefferson, Samuel Johnson, Sarah Johnson, Jordyn Theus, Kyndall Theus, Madysen Alexander, Maysen Alexander, Lawrence Theus, Dallas Theus, Randall Theus, Aria Robbins, Riley Robbins, Karissa Garner, Frank Garner, Calvin Garner, Thurmond Harrison, Tianna Hosea, Corey Hosea Jr. A host of cousins, other relatives and friends.
A memorial service will be held Sunday, May 27, 2018, at 2pm at Ave. K Church of Christ, 5501 Ave. K. Galveston, TX. Tuesday, May 29, 2018, Visitation will be 10 am, proceeded by the funeral service at 11 am, at the Westward St. Church of Christ, 302 N. Westward Street, Texas City, Texas.
Rosie will rest at Galveston County Memorial Cemetery next to her husband and son.
