Ila Denny, 96, of Texas City, passed away Tuesday, March 27, 2018 at Mainland Medical Center.
Funeral services will be held 2:00 p.m., Tuesday, April 3, 2018 at Emken-Linton Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Galveston Memorial Park. Visitation will be 1:00 – 2:00 p.m., Tuesday, April 3, 2018 at Emken-Linton Funeral Home in Texas City.
Ila Denny was born March 7, 1922 in Neosho, Missouri. She is preceded in death by her parents, Homer and Ida Martin; husband, Roy D. Denny Sr., daughter, Phyllis Dennis; sons, Ronald Jackson and Roy D. Denny, Jr., son in law, Timothy Bradley and four brothers and five sisters.
Survivors include daughter, Marilyn S. Bradley of Texas City; daughter-in-law, Rene Denny of La Marque, five grandchildren, fifteen great grandchildren and 3 great - great grandchildren.
Pallbearers are Jason Bradley, Roy Denny III, Darrell Andrews, Lance Bradley, Christopher Martin and Cameron Denny.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.