TEXAS CITY—
Clara Mae Earls entered into eternal rest on April 28, 2018 in her home surrounded by her family.
- Born on September 25, 1943 in Wharton County, Texas she went on to become an LVN. She retired from Mainland Medical Center after 23 of dedicated service as an LVN. She continued her nursing career with AMED Home Health – Hospice for 30 years. Clara has been a faithful member of First Baptist Church for 48 years.
She is preceded in death by her husband James Earls; parents Clarence and Elsie Scott; son Charles Johnson; Brother Herbert L. Scott.
She leaves to cherish her memories; son, Herbert Lee Earls; daughter, Roslyn Earls Douglas (Ervine); granddaughters; Shalanda Johnson, Ashley McCray; great-granddaughters, Mackenzie Johnson & Karsyn Turley; brother, Edwin Lee Scott (Elvira); two god-daughters, Terri Lamb & Rochelle Britton and a host of nieces, nephews, family members and friends.
Homegoing services will be held on Saturday May 5, 2018 at First Baptist Church, 2120 36th St. North in Texas City, TX with a visitation beginning at 8:00AM followed by her funeral service at 10:00am. Her burial will follow in Bowden Cemetery in Hungerford, TX.
