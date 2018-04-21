GALVESTON—Tony F. Rios a.k.a 7-UP age 82, of Galveston passed away Thursday, April 19, 2018 at Jeanie Sealy Hospital with his immediate family at his bedside.
Tony was born June 27, 1935 in Brownsville, Texas to Ofelia Flores. He was a long time resident of Galveston, Texas and was a very devoted husband, father, grandfather, and Popo. Tony was well known and loved throughout all of Galveston. He began his career at the age of 17 working for the Williamson Family at Broadway Drug Store. He loved his work and the loyalty of his employers. He gained lifelong friends whom he considered family; a place he remained employed for 65 years. He was a very friendly, kind, caring man, who was always willing to help anyone. He looked forward to the annual family vacations taken together to either the ranch, cabin, or on cruises and loved his family gatherings. Tony also enjoyed being outdoors, working on his lawn, riding his bike, sitting on his swing, listening to music and playing pick 3 everyday. He took pride and joy of his yard, home, and car by always making sure they were kept up and presentable. He had a love for gambling during football season. He would cheer on his Dallas Cowboys team every game day. If you caught Tony during his afternoon break you would catch him eating his favorite snack, “peanut butter crackers” and a “Sunkist”. Tony took pride in his tomato garden and chili pequin plants. He was a social neighbor, always chatting and taking care of his neighbors. His family will forever live on our family code from him as “lock it in”.
He is preceded in death by his wife Lillie Rios, son, Tony Rios, Jr., and son, Jimmie Lee Rios.
Tony is survived by his sons, David and wife, Lory Ann Rios of Galveston, and Michael and wife, Merry Rios of Galveston; daughter, Tina Rios Livingston of Sugar Land; sister, Viola Gonzales of Pasadena; grandchildren, Vanessa Perales, Erika Aguilar, Troy Livingston, Amanda Rios and Rodolfo Rios; great grandchildren, Angelina Perales, Chelsea, Daniel, and Aliana Aguilar, Natalia, Gabriella, and Tatiana Rios, and Lilliana Albarran.
At Tony’s request the immediate family will gather to celebrate his life in lieu of a formal service. His family will respect his wishes and appreciate all prayers and condolences through this difficult time. The family will accept visitors at the Rios household throughout the day Sunday April 22, 2018 and Monday April 23, 2018.
The family would like to thank all of the nurses and staff at Jeanie Sealy Hospital. They also wish to extend special thanks to Dr. DeAnda and his team of UTMB for the wonderful care they provided to Tony. We will forever be grateful to the 8th floor ICU team nurses for the care and loved they showed Tony.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.