GALVESTON—
Martin R. Zavala Sr., age 93, passed away Thursday, May 31, 2018 at Regency Care Center in League City, Texas. He was born in Rosenberg, Texas on January 22, 1925. He moved to Galveston when he was 16 years old and he loved his Island. He was an independent business owner and was a professional painter. He was a recreational hunter and owned a ranch in Uvalde, Texas. He also loved gardening and was a member of St. Mary’s Cathedral Basilica. His passion was spending time with his family. Martin will be sadly missed by all those who knew and loved him.
He was preceded in death by his wife Olga Zavala.
He is survived by his children, Martin Zavala, Jr. and Naomi Moreno; grandchildren, Henry Martin Zavala, Robert Zavala, Jr., Theresa Gonzales, Michael Burnett, Maile Burkhalter, Tony Valdez, Eric Valdez and Gene Allen Valdez; step-children, Patricia M. Hebert and Kathryn I. Hyatt.
Visitation will be held on Monday, June 4, 2018 at J. Levy & Termini Funeral Home from 5:00 P.M. to 7:00 P.M., with a Rosary to begin at 6:00 P.M., with Deacon John Carrillo officiating. Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, June 5, 2018 at 1:00 P.M. at J. Levy & Termini Funeral Home, with Deacon John Carrillo officiating. Interment will follow at Calvary Catholic Cemetery.
