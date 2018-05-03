January 4, 1924 – April 30, 2018
Eugene Patrick Donovan, Jr., passed away on April 30, 2018 at his home in Mexia, Texas at the age of 94.
Graveside services with Military Honors will be 3:00 p.m., Friday, May 4, 2018 at Galveston Memorial Park in Hitchcock, Texas with Rev. Joel McMahon officiating.
Full obituary at www.blair-stubbs.com
