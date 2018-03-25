Sheila Casey Rudder passed away peacefully on March 18, 2018 at age 76. Born on January 26, 1942 in Texas City, TX to Dr. Robert (Bob) and Dorothy Casey, she lived her life to glorify Jesus Christ and to love and support her three children: Jay (& Vicki) Rudder, Rob (& Nicole) Rudder and Jenny (& Josh) Baer and her nine grandchildren: Hannah Lee, Dylan, Kylee, Emily, Elliott, Owen, Oliver, Noah and Charlee.
Sheila was the eldest of five children born to Dr. & Mrs. Casey, a retired elementary school teacher, an aficionado of many sewing and crafting projects, and a 40+ year breast cancer survivor. She had a certain way of commanding attention and was given the childhood nickname 'Old Bossy' by her brother Mike - a name that was lovingly used throughout adulthood.
Her faith was strong and we are comforted she is now in her forever home. She is survived by her children and grandchildren, brother Mike (& Sue) Casey, brother Pat Casey, brother Terry (& Jan) Casey and many cousins, nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents and her sister Molly Casey Groda.
A private celebration of Sheila's life will be held on Saturday, March 31, 2018 in Willis, TX.
In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made in Sheila's name to MD Anderson Cancer Center or Samaritan's Purse.
