George Cunningham Prill

Born May 16, 1923 in New York City and died April 14, 2018 in Stillwater, MN. He was nearly 95.
He is survived by his son, James Cunningham Prill; his daughter, Jennifer Govan Prill;, his granddaughter, Allison Prill Ranstead; his great-grandson, Ryan James Ranstead; and his wife, Sally Horton Prill.
He was encouraged in the theater arts by his mother and though he did well, becoming the Wonder Bread Boy and acting in several theatrical productions, he did not enjoy it. He entered college at the age of 16, moved quickly and briefly to law school, and then on to aeronautical engineering. After graduating from New York City University, he joined the war effort with Douglas Aircraft Company. His work was interrupted by a bout of polio in 1943. Under the supervision of Sister Kenny, with his mother’s help and a herculean amount of determination, he went from being totally paralyzed to walking with a minor limp. He stayed in the aerospace industry, working for Convair, PanAm, TWA, FAA, Lockheed and his daughter’s publishing company. In that capacity he helped the aviation ground support community develop a sense of importance.
A memorial service will be held on May 16, 2018 at 2:00 p.m. at Boutwells Landing (Swanson Chapel), 5600 Norwich Pkwy, Oak Park Heights, MN 55082.
