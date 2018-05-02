GALVESTON—Howard Williams, Jr., 80, received his call into eternal rest on Friday, April 27, 2018, at The Resort of Texas City.
Howard was a member of the Ave. K Church of Christ in Galveston and worked for the Galveston Wharves for over 45 years and was also a member of I.L.A. Local 1504.
Howard was preceded in death by his parents, Howard, Sr. and May Williams; sister, Willie Mae Spencer; and brothers, Curtis and Felix Williams, and Henry Harris.
Howard leaves cherished memories with his devoted wife of 58 years: Velma L. Williams; daughters: May E. Williams of Webster and Patricia A.Wade (Darrell) of Fort Worth, TX; grandchildren: Terry, Janet, Matthew and Justin; great grandchildren: Justine, Aaliyah and Justin, Jr.; sisters: Lucille Helm (George) and Mary Marshall; brother: Robert Williams; special friends: Calvin Watkins and Ronald Peques; and a host of nephews, nieces, cousins, extended family and friends.
A visitation will begin at 10 a.m. on Friday, May 4, 2018, followed by funeral service at 11:00 a.m. at Westward Street Church of Christ, 302 N Westward St., Texas City, with Bro. Gene Rowe, Jr. officiating. Burial will follow at Grace Memorial Park Cemetery in Hitchcock, TX.
Visit his webpage and sign guestbook at www.fieldsjohnson.com
