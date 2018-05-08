Life begins with your first breath that comes from God. On September 17, 1973 in Galveston, Texas, the breath of life was breathed into a handsome baby boy who was born to Herbert Lee Smith and Brenda Pines Burnside. They named there blessing Renard Dewayne Smith.
“Nard” as he was so lovingly called, received his formal education in public school of Galveston, Tx and was a 1994 graduate of La Marque High School. He attended Coastal Bend College in Beeville, Tx and was a licensed water operator. Being reared in a Christian home, Renard began his walk with the Lord at an early age. He accepted Christ as his personal Savior.
A smile that would lighten up any room and a heart filled with so much humbleness, joy and love. He never met a stranger and had the heart and desire to help any and everyone. “NO” was a word he seldom used when someone asked for a favor from him. Life owed him nothing; he lived it to the fullest. He always had words of wisdom, and after talking to him you would always leave with a message or joke to remember in your heart.
His warm personality and pleasing smile attracted many friends and brought much personal satisfaction into his life.
He was an amazing man and a phenomenal husband. He was his wife and children’s world, their life, and their everything. Renard was a devoted husband, parent, uncle, cousin and friend; he cherished every single moment he had with his family.
When the one great scorer called at 11:24 p.m. on April 30, 2018, he answered that call and moved into his brand new home to be with his God Almighty.
Waiting to greet him upon his arrival to the Heavely Gates was his precious baby Carter James Smith, his loving mother Brenda Joyce Pines Burnside (Henry Burnside), sister Shamona Smith, brother Herbert Lee Smith Jr., Grandmothers: Leola Pines and Veulah Lucille Smith, Grandfathers: Alfred James Pines Sr. and Eugene Smith Sr. Uncles:
Alfred Pines Jr., Eugene Smith Jr., Lloyd Smith and devoted friend Derrick Biggers.
Left to celebrate his legacy are his devoted wife and best friend Carla Smith; his children: Brittany Beard, Ashley Beard, Damion Britton Smith, Raven Smith, Renisha Smith, and Royce Smith; Siblings: Herbert Smith III, Jermail Smith, Shalonda Smith, Dwayne Smith, and Herbenesha Smith; Grandchildren: Damarion and Da”Maunii Britton Smith; Devoted niece and nephew: Keith Smith and Pauletta Smith Henry; Devoted Cousins: Roshelle Pines and Romisha Pines, Aunts: Verda Pines, Debra Ruiz, Jacqueline Pines, Cherly Pines; Uncles: Samuel Pines (Linda Pines), James Pines, Chris Pines, Dale Pines, Alex Bassett, David Smith, Robert Smith and Daniel Smith; and a multitude of nieces, nephews, family members, extended family, co-workers and close friends.
There will be a memorial service held on Saturday, May 12, 2018 at 12 p.m. at Carnes Funeral Home, 3100 Gulf Freeway, Texas City, Texas 77591.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.