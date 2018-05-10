Dorothy Marie McLaren, 91, of La Marque passed away on Wednesday, May 09, 2018. She was born on November 28, 1926 in Rusk County, Texas to James and Bessie Little.
Dorothy was a resident of La Marque for 65 years, formerly from Galveston and Henderson, Texas; she was a member of 1st Baptist Church of La Marque, a cake decorator and she taught the class at College of the Mainland, she also enjoyed making quilts for many family members and friends.
She is preceded in death by her parents and husband, Charles McLaren. Dorothy is survived by her daughters; Barbara Glosson (Johnnie) of Humble, TX, Sharon Chang (Albert) of Rockwall, TX and Janet Saylors of La Marque, TX, her son Ronald McLaren (Marilyn) of Texas City, TX and sister Margie Kirkland (Louis) of Dickinson, TX; eight grandchildren, numerous great grandchildren and one great-great granddaughter.
A visitation will be on Friday, May 11, 2018 from 5:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m. at the James Crowder Funeral Home in La Marque. Funeral Service will be at 1:00 p.m. on Saturday, May 12, 2018 at the James Crowder Funeral Home with Pastor Tim Franklin officiating. Interment will follow at Hayes Grace Memorial Park Cemetery in Hitchcock, Texas.
