Janet Nan (Isbell) Robberson of Texas City, died at the age of 79, on May 14, 2018, in her home due to complications of health issues. She was at peace surrounded by loved ones.
Janet was born Janet Nan Isbell in Galveston, Texas to Hoyt and Nan Isbell of Texas City. She grew up playing in her parent’s office supply and printing store, Bay Printers and Stationary and ran the store for many years before and after her mother’s passing. She attended Texas City High School, class of ‘56’, and was the editor of the high school year book.
Janet was a talented painter. She loved the ocean and enjoyed her beach house in Galveston for many years calling it her “sanity.” She also enjoyed her farmhouse in Wallis, Texas that she shared with her late husband were she, proudly made her own pickles. She returned to Texas City 15 years ago. Janet had an adventurous soul and loved to travel abroad.
She was a creative, strong spirited individual who approached life with a sense of humor and a sense of calm. One of her favorite sayings was “roll with it” which she applied often in life.
She is survived by her children, Clay Wurzlow of Waco, Lea Nan Moore of Hitchcock, and Elizabeth Wurzlow of Galveston, Texas. She is also survived by three Grandchildren; Madison Moore, Jacob Moore and Jessica Wurzlow, four Great grandchildren, as well as cousins in and out of state and close friends.
Family services will be held in private. Please hold her in your thoughts. She will be greatly missed.
