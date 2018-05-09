Milton Taylor James began his life’s journey on January 3, 1943 in Galveston, Texas. He was born to the union of Earnest James and Clementine Williams James. This was the beginning of a life that would influence countless of people.
He was educated in the public schools of Galveston, Texas. At an early age the attended Holy Rosary Catholic Church in Galveston with his family. As an adult he united with Jerusalem Baptist Church where he remained a member until God called him home.
All Milton’s young life it was his dream to become a police officer. In 1968 the Lord blessed him to achieve this dream. He gave diligent service through law enforcement career with the Galveston County Sherriff’s Department and the Port of Houston. His longest tenure of duty was with the Galveston Police Department giving outstanding service until his retirement in 1996. He loved his work and did other private security jobs. He was never too tired to do what he loved best, protecting and serving his community. His winning smile, sense of humor, kindness and vitality will be missed throughout our great county. He was a member of many law enforcement organizations. He kept his oath to honor the badge, never betraying his profession, kept his integrity, character and public trust; he always had the courage to hold himself accountable for his actions while upholding the laws of his country, his community and the agencies he served. He enjoyed fishing when time permitted.
He departed this life to be with the Lord on May 2, 2018. He is preceded in death by his parents, Earnest and Clementine James; his daughter, Dianthia James and other loved ones.
His legacy will forever live in the hearts of his beloved family: his children, Kizzie Simmons, Amanda James, Lakesha Davis, Aretha James, Courtney James, Adrian James, his siblings, Marie Sinegal (Edward), Earnest James, Jr., Richard James Erving, his grandchildren and 1 great-grandchild; his close friend to the end, Dana Williams, a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, friends and colleagues.
Services will be held on Friday, May 11, 2018 at Jerusalem Baptist Church, 2717 Ball St. in Galveston. The Viewing will begin at 9 a.m. with the Funeral service to follow immediately at 11 a.m. under the direction of Wynn Funeral Home.
