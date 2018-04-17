Tina Gandy Price, of Clear Lake Shores, passed away on Sunday, April 15, 2018 in Houston, Texas at the age of 67.
She was born on October 28, 1950 in Little Rock, Arkansas to Frank and Janice Gandy.
Tina was the fifth woman in the State of Texas to receive a land surveying license (RPLS). She worked in the Houston and Clear Lake area for 30 years and had her own surveying company, San Jacinto Survey. She loved her family, friends, Seabrook United Methodist Church, land surveying, music (especially the Beatles), gardening, volunteering, art, camping, knitting, reading and boating.
She is survived by her loving husband Tommy, daughter Amy Kristen Price and husband Kerim Peirce, son David Lee Price and partner Shannon Jordy, sister Diane Wasson and husband Russell, grandchild Samson Lee Peirce and many other loving family and friends.
A Celebration of Life Ceremony will be held on Friday, April 20th at 1:00 p.m. at Seabrook United Methodist Church, 3300 Lakeside Dr., Seabrook, TX 77586 with Reverend Paula Kirby officiating.
In lieu of flowers, memorials can be sent to Seabrook United Methodist Church, C/O Society of St. Stephens, 3300 Lakeside Dr, Seabrook, TX 77586.
Tina loved life and will always remain special to all of who knew her.
