Barbara Jean Ross “Bobbie Jean” began her life on November 4, 1955, in Galveston, TX. She was born to Lucille Johnson, but blessed with the love and parenting of Genevieve Williams and Earl Guilry. Barbara was called to be with the Lord on April 10, 2018, in the presence of friends and family.
She was a graduate of Worthing High School in Houston, TX. She was a loving and devoted wife and mother. She served alongside her husband at the Bible Way Baptist Church.
She was preceded in death by her parents, mother in law, aunts, uncles and brother.
Barbara will be lovingly remembered by her husband, Pastor Otha D. Ross; daughter, E’Shereca Mills (Paul); granddaughters, Anai, Akira, and Amaura Mills; three sisters, Jacqueline Bacon, Wanda Jones (Lee Edward), Earlene Williams-Miller; brother, Clyde Alexander; her father in law; six sisters in law; one brother in law; and a host of cousins, godchildren, nieces, nephews, and friends.
A visitation will begin at 10 a.m. on Thursday, April 19, 2018, followed by a service celebrating her life at 11:00 a.m. at West Point Baptist Church, Rev. K.W. Tillmon officiating, Rev. Otha Ross eulogist. Burial will follow at the Houston National Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers the family is asking that donations be made to: Foundation for Sickle Cell Disease Research http://fscdr.org; Galveston Sickle Cell Support Group, 3102 69th Street #149, Galveston, Texas 77551
Visit her webpage and send condolences at www.fieldsjohnson.com
