Warren (WC) Cullen Brister, 87 of Deer Park, Texas passed away on Friday, May 25, 2018. He was born August 15, 1930 in Provencal, LA to Ester and Gertrude (Moore) Brister. WC retired after 33 years of service as a Maintenance Supervisor for Webster Power Plant for HL&P; he also retired from assisting his son, Phillip at Brister’s Service Center in Galveston. WC served in the United States Army during the Korean Conflict from 1952-1954. He was also a member of the Electrical Local Union #66.
Graveside services will be held 12:00pm, Tuesday, May 29, 2018 at Greenwood Cemetery in Garrison, Texas. Visitation will be Monday evening from 6:00pm until 8:00pm at Grand View Funeral Home in Pasadena.
WC is survived by his son, Phillip and wife, Gloria of Galveston; daughter, Tracey Brister of Pasadena; grandchildren, Stefanie Acosta and husband, Brandon; Rachel Hegedus and husband, Matthew; Tony Lopez and Krystal Lopez; great-grandchildren, Stella and Paige Acosta and Caden Hegedus along with numerous nieces, nephews and other relatives and friends.
He is preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Nelda Brister; his brother, Keith Brister; and sister, Ann Schaber.
The family would like to send a special thank you to the staff of Regency Village in Webster, Faith Hospice and Dr. Maria Camacho-Hughes and her staff for the care for WC and our family.
