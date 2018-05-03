GALVESTON—Mable Batiste-McCorpen, a longtime resident of Galveston, passed away Thursday the 26th of April in Houston, TX.
Mable is survived by six children and a host of grandchildren and great- grandchildren.
Services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, May 5, 2018, at Compton Memorial Church of God and Christ at 2628 Ball Street, Galveston, TX 77550.
A viewing will be held from 9-11 a.m. Burial will follow at Lakeview Cemetery.
Visit her webpage and send condolence at www.fieldsjohnson.com.
