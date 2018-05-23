Christian Riley Garcia, age 15, of Crosby and Santa Fe, went home to be with the Lord on Friday May 18, 2018. He was born January 8, 2003 in Baytown, TX. His hobbies included football, basketball, music, hunting and fishing.
He felt his purpose was to enlist when he came of age. We find comfort in knowing that he achieved what he felt was his calling to serve. On Friday morning he showed bravery far beyond his years. He took it upon himself to get everyone out first, making himself last. His friend said he didn’t think twice, he knew what to do. He held his ground and held the door to give others a chance to get out. He was a HERO, he is our HERO. The Lord tells us, Greater love has no one than this: to lay down one’s life for one’s friends - John 15:13. He has gone home so we know he achieved his God given work on Earth. And we know he will hear “Well done, good and faithful servant!”
Preceded in death by his “Pappy” Christopher Price; Great-grandmother, Alice Bradshaw.
Survived by parents Shannan and DJ Claussen and Robert Garcia; Sister, Cadence Claussen; Grandparents, Barbara Price, Darryl and Beverly Claussen, and Cynthia Buckles; Great- grandparents, Jake and Thelma Slot, Henry and Betty Claussen, Robert and Toni Garcia; as well as numerous aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.
The visitation will be at Scott Funeral Home, 1421 Highway 6, Alvin, TX 77511 on Thursday, May 24, 2018 from 5:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. Funeral to be held at Crosby Church located 5725 US 90, Crosby, TX 77532 on Friday, May 25, 2018 at 11:30 a.m. Burial will follow at Sterling White Cemetery 11011 Crosby Lynchburg Rd, Highlands, TX 77562.
