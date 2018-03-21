Natalie Ruth Edelman Clark’s “much-used, worn-out” heart gave out after 96 years of loving her family, friends, and the numerous children she taught. Natalie generously opened her heart and home to God’s people and animals.
She married Robert Edwin Clark on December 27, 1941, in Brooklyn, New York. After World War II, Natalie and Bob settled in Texas and had two daughters, Lauren Wellen and Claudia Clark.
Natalie taught elementary school for forty years at Pilgrim Lutheran School in Houston, Texas. After her retirement, she was a volunteer for numerous organizations, most notably Texas Children’s Hospital Cancer Ward.
Natalie’s love of life, coupled with her spunky attitude, kept her active until the end, with her most recently serving as President of the Resident Council at The Meridian Retirement Center in Galveston, TX.
With our deepest gratitude, she was lovingly and respectfully cared for by Michelle Jones, Ronette Barker, Michelle Keats, Letitia Rittell, and Barbara Jackson. And in her final days, was compassionately and diligently cared for by Absolute Hospice.
Her absence will ache in the hearts of her children, Lauren (husband John) and Claudia (husband Tony); grandchildren: John and Laurel Wellen, Rob and Amorie Wellen; and great grandchildren: Molly, Mason, Carter, Beau, and Mae.
There will be a celebration of Natalie’s life at The Meridian Retirement Home Chapel in Galveston, TX, on Saturday, March 24, 2018, at 3:00 pm.
To share a memory or leave a condolence, please visit Natalie’s page at www.malloyfuneralsandcremations.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.