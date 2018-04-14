Judy Grace Young, 70, of Galveston, TX, passed away peacefully on April 6, 2018 at UTMB Galveston, surrounded by her loving family and friends. She was born on July 15, 1947 in Refugio, TX to Gaston and Gertrude Cavender. Judy was a loving wife, mother and grandmother. She was an avid bird watcher and loved traveling, especially Cruising. Judy was raised in several small Texas towns before her family settled in Wharton, TX, where she attended and then graduated from Wharton High School in 1965. Judy was married on September 11, 1966 to Thomas Milton Young in Houston, TX. Judy lived most of her adult life in Bellaire, TX with her husband and two children before retiring to Galveston in 2006. She happily sold Avon for 17 years and each one of her customers became a friend. In retirement she was employed by the cruise terminal in Galveston, TX and very much enjoyed the friends she made through Carnival Cruise Lines.
She is survived by her loving husband of 51 years, Thomas Milton Young of Galveston, TX. Two children; Thomas Darryl Young, son, and wife Lori Young of Houston, TX. Natalie Elizabeth Young, daughter, and Carlos Molina of Galveston, TX. Grandchildren; Emily Young, Madilyn Young, Connor Young, of Friendswood, TX and Benjamin Young Molina of Galveston, TX. Siblings; Carl Cavender and wife Marianna of San Antonio, TX, Betty Howell and husband Jess of Wharton, TX, as well as a host of nieces, nephews, and other relatives.
She was preceded in death by her father, Gaston Cavender (1967) and mother, Gertrude (Cavender) Smith (1999); two brothers, Malcolm Cavender (2001) and Elmer Cavender (2012).
A Memorial Service will be held at 4 p.m. Friday April 20, 2018 at Unity Church Houston, 2929 Unity Drive Houston, TX 77057. Officiated by Reverend Mindy Lawrence. Reception immediately following.
Judy’s final resting place will be the Sacramento Valley National Cemetery, Dixon, CA
In Lieu of flowers, contributions to a college fund for Judy’s young grandson, Benjamin Young Molina, can be made at Wells Fargo National Bank (Account number – 6035463683)
