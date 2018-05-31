LEAGUE CITY—Mr. John Harvey Voll, Jr. passed from this life Monday, May 28, 2018, peacefully at his home in League City.
Born June 17, 1945 in Madison, Wisconsin, Mr. Voll had been a resident of League City for 25 years. He proudly served his country in the United States Army during Vietnam and attended New Hope Baptist Church in Dickinson. John was a member of TMCA (Texas Mariners Cruising Association) and was very active in the Republican Party. He enjoyed fishing, boating, spending time with his family, especially his grandkids.
He was preceded in death by his parents, John and Marie (Anderson) Voll, Sr.
Survivors include his loving wife of 22 years, Diane Gilchrist Voll; step-son, Matthew Mancini and wife, Nikki of Katy; daughter, Christina Mitchell and husband, Chad of Santa Fe; brother, Ronald Henrickson and wife, Carol of Temecula, California; sister, Jacklyn Sapiro of Thiensville, Wisconsin; grandchildren, Nolan Mitchell, Nick Mancini, Braden Mancini, Micah Mancini; several nieces and nephews.
Graveside services will be 10:30 a.m., Friday, June 1, 2018, at Hayes Grace Memorial Park Cemetery. A celebration of his life will be 2:00 p.m., Friday at New Hope Baptist Church, 3610 FM 646, Dickinson, with Brother Thomas Hill and Reverend Richard Sumner officiating.
A memorial visitation with the family will be from 5:00 – 8:00 p.m. Friday at the funeral home, 10412 Highway 6, Hitchcock, TX (409) 925-3501.
Memorials in the form of donations may be made in John’s name to the charity of your choice.
