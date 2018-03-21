Funeral services for Hermenegildo Morales will be held today at 1 p.m. at Crowder Funeral Home Chapel in Dickinson. Interment will follow at Mt. Olivet Catholic Cemetery.
Funeral services for Frances Beall will be held today at 10 a.m. at Crowder Funeral Home Chapel in League City. Interment will follow at Forest Park East Cemetery.
Funeral mass for Lilla McCutchen will be held today at 2:30 p.m. at St. Mary’s Cathedral Basilica. Burial will follow at Grace Memorial Park, under the direction of Malloy Funeral Home.
A celebration of life service for Ethel Johnson will be held today at 11 a.m. at the historic Avenue L. Baptist Church. Burial will follow at Lakeview Cemetery under the direction of Fields Johnson Funeral Home.
Funeral services for Francis Lauzon, Jr. will be held today at 10 a.m. at Arcadia Christian Church. Interment will follow at Hayes Grace Memorial Park Cemetery.
Funeral services for Angelina Martinez will be held today at 10 a.m. at Emken-Linton Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Mt. Olivet Catholic Cemetery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.