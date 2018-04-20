Mary Ann Temple was born October 9, 1937 in Galveston, Texas to Wendell and Emily Guidry on Thursday April 12, 2018 she went home to our LORD.
She attended school in Galveston and La Marque Tx. after graduating from Lincoln high school in 1956. She married Bobby D Temple Sr. on May 4, 1957 and thru their union they had four children Glenn Patrick and Shirley Ann (deceased) Bobby Dean Jr. and Marion Anthony she became a LVN at UTMB in 1960 where she served until 1979, when she retired and moved to Los Angeles with her husband. After moving she served 15 years working as an LVN in a retirement home before coming back to Galveston to live with her son Bobby Jr.
She is preceded in death by her parents, husband and two children, brothers Don Guidry and Steve Guidry Sr. sister Joyce Gardner.
Mrs Temple leaves behind sons Bobby D Temple Jr.(Arquenetta) of Galveston, Marion A Temple (Nayda) of Los Angeles; grandkids Aundre Temple Sr., Deitra Temple, Justin Temple, Bobby D. Temple III, Arniecia Temple, Frederick Temple, Bobby B. Temple and Mornay Temple. She also leaves to remember 15 great grandkids and many nieces and nephews and three very special brother in laws Jerr, Aaro and Eugene.
Services will be held at Holy Rosary Church, 1420 31st St. in Galveston on Monday, April 23. Viewing will began at 9 a.m. with a service to follow at 10 a.m.
