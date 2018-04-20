Jo W. Ellis of Galveston, Texas, passed away peacefully on Thursday, April 18, 2018, at the age of 91.
A visitation will be held on Sunday, April 22nd, at 3 p.m. followed by a service at 4 p.m. at First Baptist Church, 822 23rd Street in Galveston.
To read Jo’s full obituary, please visit carnesfuneralhome.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.