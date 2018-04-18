Leon Moore, Sr., transitioned from mortal to immortality on Wednesday, April 11, 2018 at his residence surrounded by his loving wife and family. Leon was born in Galveston, TX in 1947. His parents were Robert Moore and Luzine Crain Boone, who both preceded him in death. He was an early entrepreneur and the owner of Motown Motors in Galveston, TX and Chevyland in Texas City, TX. He loved cars and anything to do with them because nothing was ever junk. Leon attended and graduated from Ball High School and he later worked for Sears Appliances before pursuing his dream to own an automobile dealership. He helped many to get their first “Ride”.
Leon and Augustine Chaney married and have two children, Leon Moore, Jr. and Felicia Moore. Leon later married Mary Ann Guidry and they have a daughter, Lakeshia Moore; all of whom survive him. He is also survived by his brothers, Willie (Thelma) Moore, Robert Moore, Charles Crain and Amos Crain; sisters, Carolyn Crain and Patricia Crain; children Dana (John) Solomon, Roshonda Simmons, Roscoe Simmons, Rafaeld (Charles) Glenn, and Chris Taylor; his grandchildren along with many other relatives and friends.
A Public Viewing will be held Friday, April 20, 2018 beginning at 5:00 p.m. at Carnes Funeral Home 3100 Gulf Freeway Texas City, TX 77591. A Service to Celebrate Leon’s Life will be Saturday at 1:00 p.m. at Johnson 1195 CR 112 Nacogdoches, TX 75965. Leon will be buried beside his mother in the North Redland Cemetery, Nacogdoches, TX.
Memorials may be sent to Bay Area Funeral Directors 5410 FM 1765 Texas City, TX 77591
