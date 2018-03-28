Mr. Walter White Jr., 72, entered eternal rest on Wednesday March 21, 2018 surrounded by his family.
He grew up in Plaisance/Opelousas, Louisiana area and was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church. After moving to Texas in 2001 with his parents, he became a member of Queen of Peace Catholic Church.
Walter was born February 20, 1946 in Washington, Louisiana to the union of Helen Rideaux White and Walter White Sr.
He was preceded in death by his grandparents, mother, father, brother Calvin White, Niece Janet Green Prince and Nephew Reginald Semien.
“Brother” as he was affectionately known by his family and friends was always a friendly, independent, kind hearted person. Although he’s never been able to speak and had limited hearing, he could communicate by body language and hand gestures.
His legacy of love will always be cherished by his six sisters, Carrie McGaskey of Kemah, TX, Virginia Green of Texas City, TX, Carol (Henry III) Terrell, Brenda Semien both of La Marque, TX Frances White of Webster, TX, Charlene White of Baytown, TX and one sister-in-law Delise Cormier White of Lake Charles, LA. Uncle Joseph (Geraldine) Rideaux, Aunts Ester Mouton, Rose Mary Johnson, all of Texas City, TX, Viola Gay of Port Arthur, TX, Albertha Lacy of Oakland, California, and Bessie Mae Calhan of San Antonio, TX and a host of niece’s nephews, cousins as well as other family members and friends.
There will be a public visitation held on Saturday, March 31, 2018 at 9 a.m. with a chapel service to start promptly at 11 a.m. All services will be held at Carnes Funeral Home 3100 Gulf Freeway, Texas City, Texas 77591, 409-986-9900
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.