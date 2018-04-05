GALVESTON—
JOHNNY RAY (BUBBA / BLUE) BLAND peacefully departed this life on March 23, 2018, at UTMB Jeanie Sealy Hospital in Galveston, Texas surrounded by his family.
Bubba will be forever cherished by his wife, Sandra Bland; daughter, Jessica Arthur (J-Maar); sons, Xavier and Joshua Bland; granddaughters, C’asijia “CeCe” and Camari “CoCo” Bland; brother, Louis Campbell III; sisters, Doris Burton, Lillie Womack (Andy), and Tina Hardeman (Eddie “Tony”); host of nieces, nephews, great and great-great nieces and nephews; his favorite cousin, Douglas “Roni” Himes and a host of other cousins, extended family, friends and co-workers.
Visitation will be held from 3-7 P.M. on today, April 6, 2018, at Fields-Johnson Family Mortuary. A service celebrating his life will begin at 11:00 AM on Saturday, April 7, 2018, at West Point Baptist Church, Rev Kerry Tillmon host pastor, Rev. Charles E. Jones officiating. Burial will follow at Lakeview Cemetery.
See full obit and sign guestbook at www.fieldsjohnson.com.
