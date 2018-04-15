Coltzer, Sr.
Funeral services for William Howard "Billy" Coltzer, Sr will be held today at 10:00 am at the First Presbyterian Church in Galveston. Burial will be at Galveston Memorial Park in Hitchcock under the direction of Malloy & Son Funeral Home.
Collins
Funeral Services for Arminta Juanice Collins will be held today at 11:00am at Emken-Linton Funeral home in Texas City, Texas. Interment will be held at Forest Park East Cemetery in Webster, Texas.
Walthall
A Celebration of Life service for John Robert Walthall will be held today at 7:00 pm, Crowder Funeral Home Chapel, Dickinson, Texas. A private Interment will take place later at Forest Park East Cemetery, Webster, Texas.
