Jocelyn Clay
Funeral Services are pending for Jocelyn Clay of Texas City, TX. She passed away at Clear Lake Regional Hospital Friday June 1, 2018 following a brief illness. Bay Area Funeral Directors 5410 FM 1765 will be the Family Funeral Home.
Martin Zavala, Sr.
GALVESTON—Martin Zavala, Sr., age 93, passed away Thursday, May 31, 2018 at Regency Care Nursing Center in League City. Funeral arrangements are pending with J. Levy & Termini Funeral Home.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.