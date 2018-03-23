Funeral service for Janice Louise Rideaux, 58, of Galveston, Texas will be on Saturday March 24, 2018 at 1:00 p.m. at the Mt. Moriah Missionary Baptist Church located at 2728 Ave. K in Galveston,Texas. Burial will follow in the Lakeview Cemetery in Galveston, Texas.
Visitation will be at the church on Saturday March 24 2018 from 11:00 a.m. until the time of the funeral.
Ms. Rideaux passed March 13, 2018 in Denver Colorado at the Presbyterian/St.Luke Medical Center. Arrangements are in trusted to Lewis Funeral Home and Chapel of 509 South Baylor St., Brenham, TX.
