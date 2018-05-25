Salazar
Memorial services for John Salazar will be held today at 10 a.m. at St. Mary of the Miraculous Medal Catholic Church, 1604 9th Ave. N. in Texas City under the direction of Emken-Linton Funeral Home.
Dotson
Funeral services for Dorothy Dotson will be held today at 11 a.m. at New Beginning Church, 1950 Hwy 3., League City. Repast will be immediately after burial services at Mainland Prep Academy, 319 Newman Rd., in La Marque under the direction of Ross Mortuary.
Ramirez
Funeral services for Angelique Ramirez will be held today at 1 p.m. at Day Spring Church, 2215 FM 646 Santa Fe. Burial will follow at Hayes Grace Memorial Park under the direction of Crowder Funeral Home of Dickinson.
Price
Funeral services for Annie Price will be held today at 11 a.m. at Greater Macedonia Baptist Church in Texas City. Burial will follow at Rising Star Cemetery in La Marque under the direction of McBride Funeral Home.
Jenkins
Funeral services for Donnie Jenkins will be held today at 11 a.m. at Willing Workers Baptist Church, 801 29th St. N. in Texas City.
Smith
Funeral services for Theodore Smith Jr. will be held today at 10 a.m. at Greater St. Matthews Church in Hitchcock. Burial will follow at Rising Star Cemetery in La Marque under the direction of McBride Funeral Home.
Hill
Funeral services for Betty Hill will be held today at 11 a.m. at St. Michael Antiochian Orthodox Christian Church, 680 N. 15th St. in Beaumont. Interment will follow at Fairview Cemetery in Winnie under the direction of Broussards Funeral Home.
Fisher
Funeral services for Shana Fisher will be held today at 11 a.m. at Abundant Life Christian Center, 601 Delaney Rd., La Marque. Interment will follow at Hayes Grace Memorial Park Cemetery.
