Betty Jo Hill, 76, of Hamshire, died Saturday, May 19, 2018. She was born on August 5, 1941, in Galveston, to Grace and John Agapitos Waterman. She was a resident of the Hamshire area, Long time resident of Pearland, Texas. She was a retired director of the Pearland Adult Reading Center where she helped many adults learn to read and gain American citizenship.
Survivors include her husband of fifty-five years, William Monroe Hill; son, John Hill and his wife, Nicole; grandchildren, Christopher Hill and Matthew Hill; mother of his grandchildren, Kristin Hill; sister, Angie Dean and her husband, Rob; brother, John Waterman, Jr.; step-grandchildren, Jason Schnetler and Michael Schnetler; step great-grand daughter, Ava Schnetler; numerous nieces; nephews; family members and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents John and Grace Waterman.
A gathering of Mrs. Hill’s family and friends, will be from 5:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m., with a Trisagion at 7:00 p.m., Friday, May 25, 2018, at Broussard’s Chapel, 134 West Buccaneer Drive, Winnie. Her funeral service will be at 11:00 a.m., Saturday, May 26, 2018 at St. Michael Antiochian Orthodox Christian Church, 680 N 15th Street, Beaumont. Interment will follow at Fairview Cemetery, Winnie.
Complete and updated information may be found at: broussards1889.com.
