Cooper
A memorial service for Astra Cooper will be held today at the Bay Area Club in League City, TX from 1-3pm.
Berringer Sr.
Funeral services for Donald Berringer Sr will be held today at 3pm in the chapel of Crowder Funeral Home in Dickinson, TX.
Ellis
Funeral services for Jo W. Ellis will be held today at 4pm at First Baptist Church, 822 23rd St in Galveston under the direction of Carnes Funeral Home of Texas City.
