Garza
Funeral mass for Eustolia Garza will be held today at 1:00pm at St. Mary of the Miraculous Medal in Texas City, TX. Interment will follow at Galveston Memorial Park Cemetery under the direction of Emken-Linton Funeral Home.
Kalsnes
Funeral services for Ercilia Kalsnes will be held today at 11:00am at Carnes Brothers Funeral Home in Galveston, TX. Burial will follow at Calvary Cemetery in Galveston, TX.
Picard
Funeral mass for Howard Picard will be held today at 11:00am at Sacred Heart Catholic Church under the direction of Malloy & Son Funeral Home.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.