Garza

Funeral mass for Eustolia Garza will be held today at 1:00pm at St. Mary of the Miraculous Medal in Texas City, TX. Interment will follow at Galveston Memorial Park Cemetery under the direction of Emken-Linton Funeral Home.

Kalsnes

Funeral services for Ercilia Kalsnes will be held today at 11:00am at Carnes Brothers Funeral Home in Galveston, TX. Burial will follow at Calvary Cemetery in Galveston, TX.

Picard

Funeral mass for Howard Picard will be held today at 11:00am at Sacred Heart Catholic Church under the direction of Malloy & Son Funeral Home.

