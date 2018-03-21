Mitchell James Buhmann, 36, died unexpectedly March 8, 2018.
A memorial service will be held for him at 6:30 p.m., Saturday, March 24th, 2018 at the end of the west end of the Seawall where friends and family are invited to attend the scattering of his ashes.
Mitchell was born January 16th, 1982 to Catherine and Dennis Buhmann in Galveston, Texas. He attended high school in High Island, Texas. He loved to fish, play basketball, going to the beach and anything outdoors. He had a big heart and cherished his family and friends.
Mitchell was preceded in death by his mother, Catherine Buhmann.
He is survived by his father, Dennis Buhmann; sisters, Traci, Karla and Kelley Buhmann; nieces Ellyn and Cathryn Buhmann; nephews, Brenden Buhmann and Dylan Linton; step-daughter, Asia Suayan; devoted family friend, Serena Davidson; numerous other relatives and many friends.
