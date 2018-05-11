Funeral services for Maria Grasso will be held today at 11 a.m. at J. Levy Funeral Home. Interment will follow at Mt. Olivet Cemetery in Dickinson.
Funeral services for Dorothy McLaren will be held today at 1 p.m. at James Crowder Funeral Home in La Marque. Interment will follow at Hayes Grace Memorial Park Cemetery.
A celebration of life service for Bernardo Jaramillo will be held today at Carnes Brothers Funeral Home in Galveston between 5-8 p.m.
A memorial service for Renard Smith will be held today at 12 p.m. at Carnes Funeral Home in Texas City.
A joint graveside service for Collier and Muriel Campbell will be held today at 2 p.m. at Galveston Memorial Park Cemetery, 7301 Memorial Street in Hitchcock.
