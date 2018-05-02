Jim Jordan Moore, ‘74, passed away April 30, 2018 at the age of 66. Jim was a wonderful husband, father, and friend. He was also an avid Aggie football and baseball fan. He loved his family, fishing, traveling, and collecting coins and hats.
He is survived by his loving wife, Janet Moore, of 41 years, his son Jason Moore and his wife, Dawn and their son, Logan. He leaves behind his sister, Jan Moore and numerous nieces and nephews. Jim was preceded in death by his father and mother, Wallace and Elaine Moore, as well as his oldest son Bradley. He will be missed by many.
Visitation will be held Thursday, May 3, 2018 from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at Crowder Funeral Home in Dickinson, Texas. Funeral Services will be held at 10:00 a.m. Friday, May 4, 2018 at Crowder Funeral Home Chapel in Dickinson with interment following at Forest Park East Cemetery in Webster.
The family wishes to extend gratitude to Dr. Tejinder Ahuja, Dr. Sean Reyhani, Davita Dialysis, and all the nurses at Clear Lake Hospital. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Texas Children’s Hospital or Shrine of the True Cross library. Thanks, and Gig Em.
