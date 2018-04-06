Bland
Funeral services for Johnny Bland will be held today at 11:00am at West Point Baptist Church. Burial will follow at Lakeview Cemetery under the direction of Fields Johnson Funeral Home.
Chapa
Graveside services for Ruben Chapa will be held today at 11:00am at the Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Cemetery under the direction of Sunset Memorial Oaks Funeral Home.
Faulkner
Graveside services for Beryl Faulkner will be held today at 2:00pm at Elmwood Memorial Park in Abilene TX under the direction of Emken-LInton Funeral Home.
Kimble
Funeral services for Mary Kimble will be held today at 2:00pm at Aldergates Methodist Church. Interment will follow at Hayes Grace Memorial Park Cemetery under the direction of Hayes Funeral Home.
Riggs
Funeral services for Kendall Riggs will be held today at 11:00am at First Baptist Church of Alta Loma in Santa Fe, TX under the direction of Hayes Funeral Home.
Singleton
Memorial service for Michael Singleton will be held today at 11:00am at First Union Baptist Church in Galveston, TX.
Thibodeaux
Funeral services for Willie Thibodeaux will be held today at 10:00am at St. Mattews Baptist Church in Hitchcock. Burial will follow at Mt. Olivet Catholic Cemetery in Dickinson, TX under the direction of Fields Johnson Funeral Home.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.