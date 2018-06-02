Anne L. Akers, a Texas City resident of many years and widow of the late Bill Akers, passed away May 24, 2018.
A memorial service will be held 2:00 p.m., Tuesday, June 5, 2018 at Texas City’s Memorial Lutheran Church where Mrs. Akers was a member for sixty-four years. Visitation will be held the hour preceding the memorial service.
Honorary pallbearers include Phil Roberts, Tom Cain, Bruce Clawson, Michael F. Lemier, Jr., Philip Leimer, and Scott Leimer.
Mrs. Akers’ passing marks the last of the generation of “the 5 Akers boys” and their spouses. These include Anne’s incredible and wonderful husband, Bill, and Bill’s brothers and their wives: Nile and Frances, S.B. (“Chub”) and Virginia, Claude and Louise, and Bill’s identical twin brother and his wife, Woody and Helen Akers.
In addition to her parents, Bill’s parents and the aforementioned, Anne was preceded in death by her much loved siblings and their spouses Richard, Dorothy and husband Richard, Jack and wife Ruth, Glenda and husband Jay, and brothers-in-law Dan, Willard, & Garry.
Surviving are sisters Hazel, Nell, Clara Jane, and brother Colin and wife Judith.
Anne was born in Norton, Virginia in the spring of 1928. She was the fourth of an eventual family of nine children born to Mr. and Mrs. W.H. Lunsford. The eleven-member Lunsford family relocated to Wytheville, Virginia during the early 1940’s. Said move proved to be incredibly fortuitous for Anne in that while working as the “popcorn girl” at a local movie theater she “caught the eye” of one of the projectionists, Bill Akers, son of Mr. and Mrs. J.L. Akers of neighboring Rural Retreat. On more than one occasion, Anne commented that Bill was “quite a catch!” That he was!
Between their meeting and eventual marriage, the lure of the great state of Texas attracted Bill, Claude, & Louise via the invitation of Bill and Claude’s dear cousin Margaret & her husband, Walter. However, to the these “Transplanted Texans” as they deemed themselves, Virginia would forever be “home.” A first trip home from Texas included Bill and Claude visiting the theater where the much younger Anne still worked. Upon seeing Anne from a distance Bill told Claude, “You see that girl over there. I am going to wait on her to grow up, come back here, & marry her.” As always, Bill was true to his word.
Upon their marriage and with Bill and Anne’s loving and caring guidance, an incredibly wonderful and happy home was created full of laughter, love, and oftentimes, the music of Bill, Claude, and fellow Rural Retreat native and friend Kyle. Bill and Anne provided their daughter with the two greatest gifts a child could receive, i.e. an upbringing in the Church supported by Claude and Louise as wonderful Godparents, and parents who deeply loved and respected one another. In the Bill Akers home, for every tear of sadness shed, there were a thousand peals of laughter. The Akers household was truly blessed.
In 1954, Anne accepted the doctrines of Bill’s Lutheran faith through the Rite of Confirmation and became a very active member of Memorial Lutheran Church. Through the years, both she and Bill faithfully served the Church in various capacities.
Additional volunteer opportunities arose with Bill’s induction into the El Mina Shrine organization. Many, many fun times were had while supporting children in need of the services provided by the various Shriners Hospitals.
In 1972, Anne was hired by the City of Texas City as Deputy Court Clerk for the Municipal Court. Anne was thoroughly devoted to her position and eventually was appointed Head Court Clerk by Mayor Emmett F. Lowry. She was employed by the City of Texas City for twenty years serving in the administrations of Mayors Lowry, Haney, and Charles T. Doyle. She was also a charter member of the Texas Municipal Courts Association.
Anne exemplified the success of early detection of cancer as she was a two-time cancer survivor of two different forms of the disease. Because of this, she was afforded the opportunity to continue to live a fulfilling life.
Local survivors include daughter and son-in-law Billie and Ted Mahoney, granddaughter Callie Harmon & her husband John, great-grandchildren Mollie Ane and Siler Rex, as well as special niece Bette Leimer and her husband Mike, along with their sons & their families.
The family would like to express their heartfelt gratitude to those who cared for Mrs. Akers in various capacities. First and foremost, eternal gratefulness to the staff of La Vita Bella and Light Heart Personal Care Homes for the love and compassionate nurturing provided for Mrs. Akers. You are all truly angels on earth.
Many thanks to the members of Dickinson’s Faith Lutheran Church who frequently brightened Mrs. Akers’ day not only by sharing lovely floral arrangements and the gift of fellowship, but most importantly, the celebration of the Sacrament of Holy Communion. To the members of Memorial Lutheran Church the family extends the warmest of regards for all the support and compassion shown to Mrs. Akers throughout her many years of membership.
Additional appreciation is extended to Mrs. Akers’ medical providers and their staffs including Dr. Gary Spangler, Jr., Dr. Dipsu Patel, and Essential Hospice.
For those so desiring and in lieu of floral arrangements, please consider memorials in the form of donations to the Shriners Hospitals for Children (shrinershospitalsforchildren.org or (844) 739-0849), the Rural Retreat Depot Foundation (theruralretreatdepot.com or P.O. Box 843, Rural Retreat, VA. 24368), or Memorial Lutheran Church (2021 29th St. N., Texas City, TX. 77590).
Please request donation notification be sent to Billie Mahoney so gratitude for the donation may be expressed.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.