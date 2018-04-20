Virginia Jean Ragone Krammerer

Born September 7th, 1928 - Passed April 18th, 2018
She was a loving Mother, Grandmother and Godmother. She was the Manager of Elaine Powers and Figure world, for years.
She is survived by her Daughters, Elaine Couch and Rhonda Ragone. Two Grandchildren, James Couch and Melody Couch.
She is also survived by her two loving God Children that she dearly loved, Morgan and Skyler Smith.
I would like to Thank Hospice for their care as well the lakes of Texas City. I would like to thank Rhondale Liberats and Gillian Smith for being by her side throughout her last loving days on Earth. Thank you to Frank Lara for never missing a day with me and being by her side as well.
There will be a Gathering at her home at a later Date.
