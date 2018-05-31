Mary V. Galvan
TEXAS CITY—Mary V. Galvan, 91, of Texas City passed away on May 31, 2018 in Houston. Arrangements are pending at the James Crowder Funeral Home in La Marque.
Carolyn “Boo Boo” Carson Rodriguez
GALVESTON—Carolyn “Boo Boo” Carson Rodriguez, 47, of Galveston, passed away Friday, May 25, 2018, at UTMB Hospital. Arrangements are pending with Malloy & Son Funeral Home. www.malloyfuneralsandcremations.com.
Dorothy Scott
LA MARQUE—Dorothy Scott, 75, received her call into eternal rest on Wednesday, May 30, 2018, at Mainland Medical Center, Texas City, TX. Service arrangements are entrusted to Fields-Johnson Family Mortuary. (409) 762-8470
