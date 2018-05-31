Donald Roy Bell of Texas City, TX passed away on Wednesday, May 30, 2018 after a brief illness.
Donald is survived by his son, Donald LaKeith Bell and step-son, Donald Dotson; mother Verlena Bellfather' dad the late, John Henry Bell; brothers Kinnon Wayne Bell (Jackie) and Clarence Bell (Kathy) and a host of other relatives and many other relatives co-workers and friends.
Funeral Services will be held Saturday, June 2, 2018 at 11:00 a.m. with a Public Viewing at 10:00 a.m. Both Services will be held at the Chapel of Bay Area Funeral Directors 5410 FM 1765, Texas City, TX 77591. Burial will follow at Rising Star Cemetery, La Marque, TX.
Condolences may be sent to Bay Area Funeral Directors 5410 FM 1765 Texas City, TX 77591.
