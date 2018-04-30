Henry Harley Binning was Born on September 14th, 1927 and passed away on April 25th, 2018.
We will celebrate the life of Henry Harley Binning on June 3rd at 2PM at the Bayou Vista M.U.D. building.
Henry was born in Houston, Texas and grew up in the small town of Russel, Arkansas; but was destined to live a big life. He was a husband, a father, a WWII veteran, and always the life of the party. He lived his final days much like he lived his life, with a quick joke and a sly smile.
He is survived by his loving and devoted wife of 42 years, Sylvia, 5 children; Joy, David, Jeri, Robin and Curtis, and preceded in death by his brother, “Big Jim”, and 2 children, Teri and James. He saw the birth of 14 grandchildren, 14 great grandchildren, and 2 great grandchildren. We were all, in our own ways, “his favorite”.
