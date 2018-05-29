Catherine Crowder
LA MARQUE—Catherine Crowder, 88, of La Marque passed away on Saturday, May 26, 2018 in Austin. Arrangements are pending at the James Crowder Funeral Home in La Marque.
James Michael (Mike) Lee
CANYON LAKE—Mr. James Michael (Mike) Lee, 71, former longtime resident of Santa Fe, passed from this life Tuesday morning, May 29, 2018, in Canyon Lake. Funeral services are pending at Hayes Funeral Home, (409) 925-3501.
Robert Vincent Tichelaar
GALVESTON—Robert Vincent Tichelaar, age 70, of Galveston died Monday May 28, 2018 at his residence in Galveston. Cremation arrangements are at Carnes Brothers Funeral Home in Galveston. www.CarnesBrothers.com
Willard Kenneth Hutto
GALVESTON—Willard Kenneth Hutto, age 82, of Missouri City died Wednesday May 23, 2018 at Sodalis Assisted Living Center in San Marcos. Funeral arrangements are pending at Carnes Brothers Funeral Home in Galveston. www.CarnesBrothers.com.
Terry Anthony Goulsby
GALVESTON—Terry Anthony Goulsby, age 56, of Galveston died Monday May 28, 2018 at Gulf Health Care Center in Galveston. Cremation arrangements are at Carnes Brothers Funeral Home in Galveston. www.CarnesBrothers.com
